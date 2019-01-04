Share:

Security forces on Friday have conducted an intelligence-based operation (IOB) on a suspected terrorist hideout in village Barkelay, Spinwam, North Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations statement, one terrorist was killed during the operation.

Improvised Explosive Device making literature, SubMachine Gun, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment were also recovered during the operation.

Meanwhile, another operation carried by FC Balochistan foiled terrorist activity designed to sabotage peace in Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand areas of Balochistan.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered, the statement added.