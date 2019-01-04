Share:

GUJRANWALA - Ferozwala police arrested six drug-pushers and recovered drugs and illegal arms from them here.

SSP Civil Lines Abdul Qayyum Gondal told the media that on the directions of CPO, the police started crackdown on drug-pushers while on Thursday Ferozwala police set up checking points at different localities and during checking recovered two pistols, 3.6kg of charas and opium from the accused - Shahid Mehmood, Hanif, Imran Masih, Qamar Zaman etc and registered cases against them.

On the other hand, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) teams seized a total of 150 gas meters of domestic and commercial consumers for using gas compressors and issued them detection bills. The raiding teams conducted raids at Baghbanpura, Garjakh, Model Town, Peoples Colony, Muslim Town, Dhulley and Nowshera Road and found many houses and commercial units squeezing gas supply through gas compressors.

They severed the connections of such consumers, seized their meters and issued them detection bills. The Sui Gas officers appealed to the consumers to avoid use of generators, geezers and heaters during the winter for provision of gas supply to all domestic consumers.