ISLAMABAD - Oil and Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with the coordination of provincial governments has started crackdown on the sale of LPG at higher prices and more than 200 companies have been issued show cause notices.

According to a statement issued here Thursday, OGRA has taken serious notice of complaints regarding sale of LPG on high prices.

"With the coordination of provincial governments, OGRA has started crackdown against the culprits involved in price hike of LPG," it said.

OGRA has warned all the LPG distributors and companies that strict action would be taken against them including cancellation of the licenses. The Authority and provincial governments have constituted teams for implementation of notified LPG prices.