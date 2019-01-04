Share:

MOSCOW - A US delegation has made an official offer to Turkey to purchase US-made Patriot air defence systems, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Four AN/MPQ-65 radars, 10 antenna-mast units, 20 M903 launching stations, and test equipment, along with other facilities have been listed in the offer.

The delegation is currently on a visit to Turkey to hold meetings with representatives of the Turkish Defense Ministry and the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Anadolu news agency specified.

In December 2018, the US State Department had approved a possible $3.5 billion sale of Patriot systems to Turkey.

Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said back then that the possible Patriot purchase would not affect the Ankara-Moscow agreement of the purchase of the Russia-made S-400 missiles.

Anadolu has not revealed any details on whether the US offer envisaged a precondition to cancel S-400 missile systems purchase from Russia.