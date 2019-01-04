Share:

LAHORE - Ongoing work for completion of development projects should be expedited to provide maximum recreational facilities at the Lahore Zoo bringing it at par with international standards.

Punjab Wildlife and Parks Director General Lieutenant (Retd) Sohail Ashraf said this while visiting Lahore Zoo on Thursday.

He said steps should immediately be taken for the purchase of new animals, adding that more development projects should be prepared to beautify Lahore Zoo and attract visitors.

Sohail Ashraf issued directions for launching welfare programmes for Lahore Zoo employees and making their service structure better. He said that elephants, hippopotamus, rhinoceros and Chimpanzee would soon be brought to the zoo, keeping in view the interest of the visitors. He also ordered for uploading the data of animals and birds in the Lahore zoo on its website.

Lahore Zoo, Director Hassan Ali said that due to better arrangements and facilities, the number of visitors was increasing and in year 2018, it earned over Rs 20 million.

He said new animals’ purchase related work was in the final stages and soon the shortage of animals would be overcome.

Hassan Ali said that under-construction veterinary hospital in the zoo would soon be made functional and work on other projects like lounge for the spectators, zoo education centre and incubation room was in progress.