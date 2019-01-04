Share:

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) and co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari paying glowing tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary has expressed his resolve to remain steadfast on the principles of "respect for humans and liberty" and to follow the slogan of "all powers to the people".

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rebuilt the country which had been turned into ashes before he came to power. He gave the nation strength and gave voice to the downtrodden masses.

The PPPP President said that Quaid-e-Awam loved his country especially the lower stratum of the society and accepted gallows but never left his people.

PPP will continue to work according to its founder's ideology and will continue to resist the anti-democratic elements in the country, he said adding that the PPP will fulfill every dream of its founder.