Share:

WARBURTON - Perhaps the oldest living person in Punjab, Baba Raheem Bakhsh Jatt died here at the age of 135 years, in Sandrana Town, Chungi No-5 Nankana Road, in Warburton.

Raheem Bakhsh Jatt was left behind more than one hundred survivors including sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters.

Perhaps the oldest living person in Punjab, Baba Raheem Bakhsh Jatt died here at the age of 135 years, in Sandrana Town, Chungi No-5 Nankana Road, in Warburton.

Raheem Bakhsh Jatt was left behind more than one hundred survivors including sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters.

Reheem Bakhsh was living with his large joint Jatt family. His son Hashim Jatt informed that his father’s teeth had reappeared with hair had grown black again. “His eye sight was good and sharp and offered Namaz five times a day with addition to Tahajjad,” he calimed. Basically, Baba Raheem was a farmer and did his work with hands even in this elderly age. Hundreds of people offered his Namaz-e-Janaza and later he was laid to rest in Warburton graveyard.