Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), dismissed allegations Saturday airstrikes that allegedly killed military commanders on a convoy.

Iraqi News Agency (INA) cited a statement by the Hashd al-Shaabi committee that said the group claimed reports of the deaths of commanders are not true because the attack struck a health convoy in Baghdad.

Hashd al-Shaabi did not provide specifics about the attack.

News of the strike came a day after the U.S. confirmed it carried out a strike that killed Iranian top general Qassam Soleimani andy al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi.

Iran's leadership vowed to revenge Soleimani death, and President Hasan Rouhani said the general’s killing doubled the resolve of Iranians to stand up to U.S. advances and defend Islamic values.

Soleimani was the long-time commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, which has been designated a terror group by the U.S. The group is estimated to have 20,000 members.