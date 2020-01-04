Share:

In a statement published by the Foreign Office on Friday, allegations of destruction and desecration of a holy place were rejected.

Protests were demonstrated against the police in a small Punjab town and only dispersed once a local politician gave assurances.

In the statement, the Foreign Office wrote that, "attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged."

While rejecting Indian propaganda attempts, the office added, "all insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous.

"The provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed that there was scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib today, between two Muslim groups. The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall.

"The District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody.

"The Government of Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities.

"The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to the minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."