Share:

The assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s top security and intelligence commander, is an act of war by Donald Trump. The action was carried out in Baghdad, violating all agreements with the Iraqi government. Both Iran and Iraq will retaliate. Trump has been heading for war since tearing up the nuclear deal with Iran, and if he succeeds will create a bigger war than we have seen in the Middle East. It will draw in major players across the region including Israel, Saudi Arabia and possibly Russia.

It’s hard not to see the recent attacks and now the assassination of Iran’s top general Soleimani as a way for Trump to distract from impeachment but if that’s the case, he and the Pentagon may have just made the biggest mistake since the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam.

And Iran has already made it clear that the assassination will not go unaccounted for. Soleinami had been the head of the Quds Force for more than two decades. He was one of the men most responsible for defeating the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria. And Tehran’s anger is understandable as the assassinated leader was the second most powerful figure.

The echoes of threat revenge from the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mean that the situation in the region will escalate dramatically. Unfortunately, most Americans won’t understand the gravity of the drone attack. After this high profile killing, the political, security and military red lines of the region will be transformed.

Instead of condemning the attack, the American media, in general, is fanning the flames. The recent article in one of the leading newspaper, i.e., The New York Times by Michael Crowly, Falih Hassan and Eric Schmitt is a textbook case study of war propaganda. Sadly, the cheerleader of the liberal media, the paper will question Donal Trump on everything. However, when it comes to war with Iran that could inflame the entire region, it broadcast the Pentagon’s statement almost word for word without questioning of it.

For Trump, the gamble makes perfect sense because he is sure of the role media will play should any war or conflict surfaces. He can go to dangerous limits, thanks to the war hysteria successfully created by the American media and the incompetence of a Democratic party that has done nothing to oppose it. The regrettable and misplaced sense of petty revenge that drove the attack will have far-reaching consequences for the region.