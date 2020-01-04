Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Army soldiers have been taking part in relief and rescue efforts after a powerful earthquake jolted Astore in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Friday, the Army troops are assisting the civil administration in Astore, Gilgit Baltistan, in carrying out relief and rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit areas of Astore.

Pakistan Army helicopters, engineers, doctors and paramedics are busy in providing comfort to stranded population affected by the earthquake.

According to the ISPR statement, road leading to the Astore Valley has been opened for traffic and special communication has been restored by SCO. Rations and cooked food were being provided to the quake-affected victims. Doctors and paramedics were also busy in providing necessary medicalcare to the injured.