English Premier League team Arsenal announced Thursday that center-back Calum Chambers suffered a knee injury that will leave him sidelined for the season.

The London club said the 24-year-old defender underwent successful surgery after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament rupture to his left knee.

"Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months," Arsenal said in a statement.

Chambers sustained the injury during a 2-1 loss against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

Chambers joined Arsenal in 2014 and has four assists and one goal in 18 matches for the Gunners this season.