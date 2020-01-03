Share:

I would like to draw the attention of authorities concerned towards a major disease which has spread in Pakistan and the people are being victim that is Asthma. The number of asthma disease patients in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. Almost 7.3 million adults and near than 15 million children are affected by this disease. Apart from it, according to reporters 180, 000 people have lost their precious lives due to this perilous disease.

There is a dire need to eradicate this disease in the country that the generation should live peacefully without any hesitation.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY,

Bal Nigwar.