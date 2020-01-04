Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood has said that abiding by traffic rules was in interest of every citizen. Awareness regarding wearing helmet and fastening seat belts was need of the hour, he said while talking about initiative of PINS to launch massive awareness campaigns about benefits of following traffic rules with the collaboration of Traffic Police. By following traffic principles, lifelong disability and fatal ead injuries could be avoided, said Prof Khalid Mahmood. He said that road sense, importance of driving in lane and not violating traffic rules was of utmost importance to avoid mishaps. He urged parents to come forward and play due role to save own kids from fatal injuries. In many cases, people often have to endure lifelong illness while suffering long medical treatment in the form of head injuries, bone fractures and brain seizures, Prof Khalid Mahmood said. Most cases in PINS come due to road accidents resulting in disabilities. Awareness campaign will also include lectures at colleges and educational institutions to encourage younger generation to adhere to the principles of traffic.