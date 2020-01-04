Share:

LAHORE - Cantt Gymkhana and Cricket Center Club won their respective matches in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament and moved in the second round. Brilliant bowling by Faizan Rasool of Cantt Gymkhana and all-round display by Imran Khalid of Cricket Center club were highlights of the day. At LCCA Ground, Cantt Gymkhana Club defeated Prince Club by 6 runs. Cantt Gymkhana scored 173 all out in 33.3 overs. Salman Ali cracked 57, Shahid Mansoor 34 and Jamil Aslam 26. Kafiyat Husain grabbed 5/17 while Adnan Fayaz and Abubakar got one wicket each. In reply, Prince Club lost all their wickets for 167 in 33.4 overs. Fahad ul Haq hit 55, Kafiyat Husaain 34 and Ammar Tariq 20. Faizan Rasool clinched 5/26 while Jamil Aslam and Saad Jamil took one wicket each. At Cricket Center Ground, Cricket Center Club thrashed Mughalpura Sports by 228 runs. Batting first, Cricket Center Club scored 295/9 in 30 overs while in reply, Mughalpura Sports were bundled out for 67 in 17.5 overs.