LAHORE - A two-day “Children Drawing Workshop” organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) concluded at Alhamra Art Gallery on The Mall here on Friday. LAC Board of Governors member Naveen Fareed was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. In her address, she said that Alhamra’s positive activities were improving the creativity among children which was a very good sign. She added that it was a pleasure to see that Alhamra has become a hub of promotion of literature and culture and this kind of creative workshops were good platform for students to stimulate their extracurricular talents and grow up as creative persons. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said: “We are arranging these art related workshops for the students because arts and creativity are two inevitable elements of a comprehensive learning strategy.”

Naveen Fareed and Athar Ali Khan distributed the certificates among the children at the end of ceremony.

Almost 40 children participated in the two-day workshop.