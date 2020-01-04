Share:

FAISALABAD: Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq is giving briefing to PM on Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Germany-based company, Screen-It ink MoU

LAHORE - The Germany based company Coeus Solution and Screen-It, a startup of Plan 9 under Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have joined hands by entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to initiate and promote a revolutionary Dynamic Digital Out of Home (DD-OOH) advertising platform that uses cutting edge technology to convert rear windows of cars into an interactive High Definition screen to display highly engaging ads of their partners. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, DG Sajid Latif and other official were present in the MoU signing ceremony. Hamza Malik & Ahsan Naeem signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Through this collaboration they have developed an in-house smart system that will be installed into cars and will display interactive ads. The target market is the ride sharing community. Pakistan, like any other country in the world has seen an undeniable surge in the ride-sharing business with the advent of Uber & Careem.

It is reported that daily hundreds of cars register into ride-sharing service and globally the industry is one of the fastest growing.

While explaining the features of the system officials said that a driver earns typically 20,000 to 25,000 PKR driving the car around. Through this inclusive economic model where we empower common man to run engaging ads we aim to bring more people into the 15 billion PKR market of outdoor advertisement. We predict that our driver partners will earn an extra 15,000 to 25,000 above their regular income which will take them to a decent healthy income of 60,000 plus, officials told.

Uber completes acquisition of Careem

SAN FRANCISCO/DUBAI - Uber (NYSE: UBER) has confirmed the official close of the previously announced acquisition of Careem for $3.1 billion. Careem Networks FZ-LLC has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber, preserving its brand. Careem co-founder and CEO Mudassir Sheikha will continue to lead the Careem business, which will report to a board made up of three representatives from Uber and two representatives from Careem. Careem and Uber will operate their respective regional services and independent brands.

With the closing of the deal, Uber has acquired Careem’s mobility, delivery, and payments businesses across the greater Middle East region, with major markets including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The regulatory approval process in Pakistan, Qatar, and Morocco is ongoing and the transaction will not close in these territories until approvals from the legal authorities responsible are obtained.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said: “I’m looking forward to seeing even more innovation from Careem, as they continue to operate independently under their current leadership. Working in parallel, our two platforms will be able to build upon the unique strengths of each, to the benefit of drivers, riders, and the cities we serve across the greater Middle East.”

Careem co-founder and CEO MudassirSheikha said: “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Careem. The journey that we started almost a decade ago to simplify the lives of people in the greater Middle East is far from over. Joining forces with Uber accelerates that journey as we become the region’s everyday super app. We are excited to take Careem to new heights alongside Uber, who appreciates the significant regional opportunity, is supportive of our values and culture, and believes in the purpose that drives us.”

Celebrate new year with Infinix Jeeto 2020

LAHORE - Infinix, the leading smartphone manufacturer, is all set to start the new year with a splendid deal for online & offline customers alike. Infinix Jeeto 2020, which started from 1st January, will continue till 7th January 2020, giving customers a chance to avail discounts & win many gifts like motorbikes, microwaves, smart bands and many others.Jeeto 2020 will be a game-changer for everyone. Now that Infinix Hot 8 Lite is available online on Daraz and Xpark with a free gift of Infinix Sports Bluetooth earphones. With the first 100 orders, every customer will get free earphones along with participation in the lucky draw that includes a lot of gift hampers and a grand prize of a motorbike through lucky draw.

For its offline customers, Infinix has another exciting offer, on purchase of Infinix S5 and Smart 4, customers can enter a lucky draw to win Xbands, home appliances and grand prize of motorbikes. It seems like Infinix has planned to make this new year a blessing for its consumers with these lavish surprises.

This big sale of the new year will be executed in all the major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.