LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed on Friday visited Chinese Consulate in Lahore to review security arrangements. SP Special Protection Unit Mian Abdul Malik briefed the DIG Operations about the security arrangements and police deployment. On this occasion, DIG directed concerned officers and officials of SPU to remain alert and provide foolproof security to Chinese Consulate. He said that Snipers deployed on the rooftop should keep a vigilant eye on all the movements around Chinese Consulate building. Meanwhile, DIG Saeed also visited Mustafa Abad, Qila Gujjar Singh, and Garhi Shahu police stations. He also inspected lockups, barracks, front desks, record room and other related sections of the police stations.