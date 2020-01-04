Share:

HYDERABAD - 81-year old eminent educationist, scholar and writer Abdul Hameed Sindhi passed away here at his residence on Friday morning.

According to family sources, his ritual last held at his native village in Naushahro Feroze district after Jumma prayers in presence of large number of relatives, friends, scholars, writers, journalists and community members.

Besides writing number of books and short stories in Sindhi Literature, Abdul Hameed Sindh also served as the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs and Principal Public School Hyderabad. He also served as Editor of Sindhi magazine “Bazam-e-Rooh Rihan”

The Chief of Quomi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo while paying rich tributes to Abdul Hameed Sindhi in the fields of literature and education has expressed his deep grief and shock on his sad demise.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat also expressed deep grief and sense of irreparable loss over the demise of eminent scholar, writer and educationist and said that his services and contribution to the field of literature, education, philosophy and history wouldays serve as golden chapters in the annals of Sindh/ Pakistan.

Dr Burfat said, “Today, we have lost a humble scholar who spent his entire life highlighting issues of Sindh, promoted cause of education and fought against all kinds of social evils including illiteracy, poverty, feudalism and injustice”.