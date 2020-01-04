Share:

LAHORE - The fourth-term fitness tests of the centrally-contracted players will be held here at the NCA on Jan 6 and 7. All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing, which is aligned to their contracts. Wahab Riaz, M Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on Jan 20 and 21. The fitness tests, to be conducted by Yasir Malik, the strength and conditioning coach, will cover five major areas, namely fat analysis, strength, endurance, speed endurance and cross-fit, and will carry equal weightage. A player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 percent of his monthly retainer, which will remain effective until such time he achieves the minimum fitness standards. Player failing consecutive tests will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion. PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said: “There has always been an emphasis on the monitoring of players’ fitness levels. This time we have decided to enforce penalties, which is in accordance with the contracts, as part of our objective to make the players more accountable and responsible for maintaining high fitness standards throughout the year." CENTRALLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS: Category A: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Yasir Shah. Category B: Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, M Abbas, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Category C: Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, M Amir, M Rizwan, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz and Usman Shinwari.