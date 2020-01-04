Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Maqsood Ahmed, also known as Merry Max, remembered on his death anniversary today (Saturday). Maqsood Ahmed played 16 Tests for Pakistan during 1952 to 1955. Born on March 26, 1925 in Amritsar, he was educated at Islamia College, Lahore. He was a talented all-rounder and was part of the first cricket team of Pakistan. An aggressive hitter of the ball, he played a vital role in the recognition of Pakistan as the Test playing nation when he made 137 against the visiting MCC in 1951-52. In England, in 1952, he became the first Pakistani to play as a professional cricketer. The English press dubbed him as Merry Max. He scored a total of 507 runs. He was also a right arm medium fast bowler and had three wickets to his credit in Tests.After retiring from cricket, he worked as a commentator and sports journalist for PTV, BBC and Radio Pakistan. He coached many Test stars, including Intikhab Alam, Asif Iqbal, Mushtaq Mohammad, Sadiq Mohammad and Majid Khan. He was the chairman of the National Selection Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which selected the World Cup-winning team in 1992.