ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Federal Secretary Law to submit written comments within 15 days in a petition filed to declare the nine ordinances illegal, unconstitutional being ultra vires of Article 89 of the Constitution. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha requesting IHC to declare the impugned ordinances illegal, unconstitutional being ultra vires of Article 89 of the Constitution and having been promulgated in a mala fide manner. In this matter, Justice Athar appointed Makhdoom Ali Khan, Babar Awan, Raza Rabbani and Abid Hussain Minto as amici to assist the court while he noted in his petition, “The learned Attorney General is also expected to assist this court on the date on the date fixed.” Later, the court deferred hearing till January 21 for further proceedings in this matter. In his application, Ranjha said that more than one and a half months later, respondents have yet to file any reply. In the meanwhile, they have continued to promulgate new ordinances with full speed, while completely sidelining Parliament.