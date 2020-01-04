Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has condemned India for not granting visa to its Muslim minority members to come to Pakistan to attend the Urs of Hazart Shah Rukn-e-Alam, which concluded here on Friday.

While holding prayers at the concluding ceremony of the Urs, he said that a large number of people belonging to ‘Jamaat Ghousia’ lived in India, who were facing difficulties due to the Narendra Modi government policies.

He said that the Jamaat members were forced to organise their gatherings locally, with special ‘Langer’ (free meal) arrangements there.

While criticisng the Indian government policies, Qureshi, who is also the custodian of Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrine, said that hurdles were being created for the Indian Muslims deliberately.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology of Hindutva had deprived Muslims of their Constitutional and lawful rights.

He said that entire region including Pakistan had been facing difficulties due to Indian government policies. “A lot of problems have been emerging in the Middle East, which are also affecting Pakistan,” he added.

Referring to situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that their people were passing through the worst phase of their lives as they were not protected within the limits of ‘Chador and Chardewari’.

He said that their schools and seminaries had not been saved, depicting a grim picture in the Held Valley.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah protect beliefs of neighbouring Muslims, lives of people of IOK from aggression of occupational armed forces.

He prayed for maintaining solidarity of the country, protection of its boundaries from all elements posing threat to it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that everyone who comes to the shrines is blessed by Allah Almighty.

He said that the shrine has always been a source of sanctification, brotherhood and love.

He praised all devotees who thronged the shrine from all provinces of the country: Sindh, Balochistan and far-flung places of South Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan, Farooq Saeedi and others also addressed the ceremony on the third day, the last day of annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam.