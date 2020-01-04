Share:

Jordanian and Bahraini airlines announced Saturday the suspension of flights to Baghdad until further notice amid growing tension in the Iraqi city.

Royal Jordanian said the decision was the result of the unstable security situation in the city but flights to Basra, Erbil, Najaf and Sulaymaniyah would continue as usual.

Similarly, Bahrain’s Gulf Air said it halted flights to Baghdad and Najaf.

The announcement comes hours after a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad International Airport killed top commander of the Iranian elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units.