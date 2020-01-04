Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief on Friday announced that his party will oppose and resist the amendment in the Army Act; saying that they will not let the ‘fake assembly’ to approve the bill.

While addressing the media after chairing party’s leadership meeting here, Maulana Fazl said that the Bill regarding the extension of Army Chief was a very important matter and it was a matter of public interest; saying that the ‘fake assembly’ had no right to do so.

He stated that the Supreme Court had directed the government to remove the deficiency in the act but it was allegedly creating more flaws in the law.

He said that the head of armed forces should not be made controversial.

He further said that he had contacted the PML-N and asked them about developing consensus over the matter of army Chief extension. However, they did not bother to call the opposition parties for consensus, he said.

He stated that PML-N should have first consulted other opposition parties as it was the main opposition party in the National Assembly.

He said that JUI-F will take its decision tomorrow either to be a part of voting or not.

Meanwhile, JI Chief Sirajul Haq said that they also announced not to support the government on the matter of Army Chief’s extension but will support the rules.

While addressing in Senate on Friday, he said that the government should have made this law before November 15 which would have strengthened the institutions.

He elaborated that they had taken oath of obeying the constitution and it was the need of the hour to protect our oath and go beyond the party’s interests.

He claimed that the legislation should not take place in hurry as it has always been not good for the future of the country. He said all the main parties were on the same page on the Army Chief’s extension issue, instead of being on the same page for the goodwill of the people.

He said that the main three parties PTI, PML-N, and PPP were on the same page on the issue of army chief extension; saying that all these parties should also be on the same page for eradicating poverty and pulling the common masses out of the inflation.

It is important to mention that Pakhtoonkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party Balochistan have also decided to oppose the Amendment in the Army Act.