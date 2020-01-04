Share:

The massive dissatisfaction surrounding the performance of Ministers in k-P Provice has led to major reshuffling announced by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan . The goal is to improve the quality of ministerial governance.

In the major reshuffle, two more Ministers, Iqbal Wazir and Shah Mahmood, as well as Eight special assistants as Advisors have been included in the provincial cabinet. The Chief Minister appointed Arif Ahmed Zai, Riaz Khan, Shafi Ullah, Zahoor Shakir Wazir Zada, Azam Swati, Ghazan Jamal and Taj Muhammad as his new special assistants.

Kamran Bangash has now been assigned the portfolio of Local Government bodies. He served as Former Special Assistant to the CM for Information Technology (IT).

Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai has now been given charge of the Health Ministry.

Minister for Health Hisham Inam Ullah Khan’s responsibilities has now been changed to Social Welfare.

Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan is now in charge of the Education Ministry.