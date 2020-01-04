Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West ‘’archives’’ all her clothing. The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star has revealed her keeps every single outfit she has worn, attaching a picture of when she wore it with it. When one fan tweeted, ‘’One important question that needs answers is, do you keep any of these coats in your archive @KimKardashian? They’re all gold! ‘’, Kim replied: ‘’I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don’t you worry!’’

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed she has a ‘’temperature controlled’’ storage facility for every outfit she has worn that is linked to an app on her phone.

She said: ‘’All of my old clothes go into a storage facility that’s temperature controlled, and I have different sections, like one for all my Met Gala dresses. Each thing is in a garment bag with a photo of me at the event. I try to keep the shoes with the look as often as possible, especially in my wedding section. I have my wedding shoes and my dress on one rack.

Then there’s my Hervé Leger section from back in the day - maybe not the looks with the shoes, but I have all the dresses. Pretty much everything I’ve worn to an event is there.’’

However, Kim keeps her iconic gold Versace gown, which she wore to the 2018 Met Gala, in her own personal wardrobe because she ‘’loves seeing it’’.

She added: ‘’When I did the ad campaign for Balmain, Olivier Rousteing gave me one of everything, so I have a whole Balmain section. Sometimes I’ll take a mix of things that I love to see in my closet - even last year’s Versace dress that I wore to the Met I’ll keep in my closet because I love seeing it.