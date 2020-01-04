Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University and the Sindh Police on Friday singed the Memorandum of Understanding to establish and strengthen educational, scientific and research cooperation between the two main institutions of society.

Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam inked the MoU at the IG Sindh Police Office located at the Center Police Office Sindh.

The MoU aimed at establishing a model DNA data laboratory and data bank and joint publication of the reference materials. The MoU also aimed at designing and develop different degrees, diplomas, certificates courses and syllabus for different police forensic scientists and experts.

As per the MoU, the KU and the Sindh Police would organise workshops, seminars, training courses, and plan and design training programs in joint venture in the field of criminology and forensic science and empirical research subject.

According to the MoU, research and investigative learning projects would be launched with the Center for Digital Forensic Science and Technology, School of Law, genetics, criminology, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering of Karachi University.

All the facilities and coordination of services as per need to train in-service police officers would run under the umbrella of CDFST KU.

The Sindh Police and the KU would work jointly to revamping and evaluating the training programs and to prepare the quality manual and syllabus for both institutions.

Assessment of trainers and trainees as per criteria of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan would be design and certificate, diploma and degree to trainees affiliated with Karachi University would also be awarded.

Both institutions have agreed upon maintaining more frequent coordination and working relationships to enhancing the capacity building of trainees and investigators. They have agreed to arrange and prepare specialized modules for sharing and implementing the directives and orders of the honorable and apex courts.

As per the MoU, visiting faculty members would teach, facilitate and share knowledge of experience and expertise besides developing further cooperation through mutual consent.

The IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam observed that mutual professional interests in the field of education, practical demonstrations, hands-on training and dissemination of knowledge on long term non-commercial basis has been planned and KU, who’s faculty has rich experience, would help in the promotion of knowledge transfer and information to the Sindh police .

He observed that the Sindh Police believes that this cooperation would help them in tackling in the fields of digital, mobile, computer, network and database forensics and geo-fencing, cybercrimes, crime investigation and how to collect evidence and present them in courts.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the KU would provide support in problem-solving capacity and stimulate interactions about new methodologies and technologies.

Earlier, while talking to senior rank police officers at the IG Meeting Hall situated at the Center Police Office Sindh, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, said that utility of the expertise, experience, and devotion of the individual(s) in the profession is very important.