KARACHI - The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled money laundering bid, arrested two including a woman with foreign currency worth million of rupees, 5kg gold and 200gm pearls at Sukkur Airport on Friday.

According to details, the ASF searched baggage of two passengers including Muhammad Islam and Anahita Sohrab Irani leaving for Karachi through PIA flight PK-531 at Sukkur Airport.

During search, foreign currency including US $4, 50,000, UAE Dirham (AED) 255, five kilogram gold and 200 gram pearls were recovered from secret cavities of their bag after which they were arrested.

The detainees wanted to travel abroad from Karachi Airport. The ASF handed them over to custom department along with recovered foreign currency, gold and pearls for further investigation.