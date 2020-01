Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a Lahore-bound train in Kot Lakhpat police precincts on Friday. Rescue workers said the young man died on the spot. The body was moved to the morgue. The deceased was identified by police Ali Hamza, a resident of Ichhra. An eyewitness told the police that the man apparently committed suicide by jumping in front of the train near Peco Road. The police were investigating the incident.