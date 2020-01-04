Share:

According to reports appearing on media platforms, Akbar Ayub Khan, Provincial Education Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not studied beyond matriculaton, as it was speculated after his documents were circulated on the electronic media. Amongst the changes arising due to major reshuffle, Ayub was appointed as Provincial Minister for Education. Concerns were eiased as respective Minister was seen as under qualified due to lack of academic credentials. He previously held Communication and Works portfolio

The official website of the KP Provincial Assembly stated his educational qualification as matric. Similar can be found in his papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as records depict his occupation as a businessman and a landlord as well also mentioning that he has studied only till the matriculation level.

Speaking to private news channel, Ayub Khan said his educational qualifications were inconsequential regarding requirements as he was experienced in educational and administrative affairs.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai also extended support to Ayub's claim, as he said that reliance on vast administrative experience is enough for meeting requirements to serve as Minister.