Share:

KARACHI - Taimoor Akhtar, son of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhar, along with his guards was booked ‘for aerial firing and torturing citizens on the eve of New Year night.

According to the complainant Husnain Haider, Taimooor and his guards beaten up the complainant and his friends at Defence Housing Authority’s phase VIII on Tuesday.

“The confrontation began when Taimoor and his guards who were in two double cabins abused us and opened aerial firing while we were waiting for our more friends at a petrol pump. They chased us after we left the scene and again resorted to aerial firing and abused us. Taimoor also hit me with the pistol’s butt and hurled threats for dire consequences,” Haider stated in a complaint.

The FIR was lodged under section 337-A, 337-H, 506-B and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code with Darakhshan police station.

On the other hand, neither Mayor Karachi nor his son responded to the alleged incident.