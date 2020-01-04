Share:

ISLAMABAD - The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday handed over an imposter Muhammad Nadeem to police on the charges of looting people by introducing himself as Director General NAB. A NAB spokesman said in a statement that NAB has so far arrested nine such fake officers, on their alleged involvement in looting the people by presenting themselves as officers of the Bureau. The anti-graft watchdog was strictly pursuing anti-corruption strategy devised by Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal immediately after taking over the reins of the Bureau.