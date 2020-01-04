Share:

KARACHI - Newly appointed Accountant General (AG) Sindh Maqbool Ahmed Gondal called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House here on Friday. The Governor Sindh congratulated the newly appointed Accountant General Sindh on taking over the charge as the AG Sindh, said a statement.

They discussed the matters related to improve financial management, timely payment of dues to employees, maintaining transparency in payments and fair and proper use of public funds.

The Governor Sindh said that Accountant General Sindh has a very important responsibility to further improve the performance of the department.

The AG Sindh Maqbool Ahmed Gondal briefed Governor Sindh about the performance of his organization.