Share:

Tensions between the United States and Iran are boiling in the wake of Iranian top commander Soleimani's assassination in an airstrike by US forces. The general's murder could prompt Iran to take retaliatory actions to avenge his death.

Iran and Turkey should join forces to oppose the United States following general Soleimani's assassination or otherwise Washington could undertake further 'defiant' actions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday in a telephone conversation.

"Our silence in response to an aggressive action could lead to further defiance to take more aggressive actions", Rouhani told Erdogan.