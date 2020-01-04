Share:

Maritime patrol aircraft’s advanced technology and latest drones have been inducted into Pakistan Navy s aerial fleet.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised on Saturday in Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was present as the guest of honour. said that the induction of the aircraft would enhance capacity of Pakistan Navy .

“The aircraft will also expand operations of the Special Forces.”

He said the acquisition of more drones having war capabilities was a part of the upcoming projects of Pakistan Navy to further improve maritime operations. Government and top officials of the Navy participated in the ceremony.