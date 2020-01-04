Share:

LAHORE - PTI’s central Punjab President Ejaz Ch Friday said that process of party’s reorganization will be completed by March this year.

In an informal chat with reporters at a local hotel here, the PTI leader also said that new inductions would be made in the party to make it a vibrant political force.

“No political party could shut its doors on the new entrants”, he said, adding that reorganization work in central Punjab would be completed soon. Ejaz Ch said that his party had plans to hold workers’ conventions across Punjab after the party is out of the reorganization phase.

Talking about his recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said: “I have place one-point agenda before the chief minister, and that is, that he should empower the party workers”. He also said that Usman Buzdar was the best chief minister Punjab ever had in the last 70 years.

Enumerating the new initiatives taken by the PTI government, Ejaz Ch said that party cadres will inform the masses about the good work done by the government in the last one year.

In this connection, he mentioned the projects like Health card, Rashan cards, Ehsas Programme and soft loan scheme initiated by the government.

Speaking in the context of inflation, the PTI leader said that present government had paid $ 10 billion in the last year and the same amount would be paid this year also. He hoped that country would soon be out of the economic crisis.

General Secretary, PTI, Central Punjab Ali Imtiaz Warriach, Secretary Information Usman Saeed Basra, Deputy Secretary Information, Rana Akhtar Hussain and other office bearers were also present.