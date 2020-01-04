Share:

A robbery occurred at the house of SherhShah, the nephew of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against the three unidentified persons who entered the house of Prime Minister's nephew at 04:00 A.M. in the morning time. The stolen items and possessions include Rs. 3 Million worth cheque, jewelry and pistol (belonging to SherShah's grandfather).

The Police suspected the gardener's son was involved in the robbery and claimed that he would arrested along with the rest of the culprits.