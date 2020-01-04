Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday issued production orders of four detained MNAs to participate in legislation about the amendments in ‘The Army (Amendment) act’. The PTI government on Friday presented amendments in three important acts, in which the detained MNAs from opposition had not participated. PML-N parliamentary leader Khwaja Asif, on a point of order, requested the chair to ensure production orders of the detained MNAs. The Speaker, taking notice of it, immediately issued productions orders of the detained MNAs including Khwaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khursheed Ahmed Shah to participate in the legislative business.