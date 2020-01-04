Share:

Gold price up by Rs1350

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs1350 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,650, as compared to Rs 88,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs1157 and was traded at Rs76860 against last closing of Rs75,703. The price of silver remained stable at Rs1020 against while the price of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs874.50. In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $29 and was traded at $1551 as compared to $1522 on last trading day, it added.

Stock market loses 157.46 points

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,323.30 points as compared to 42,480.76 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 157.46 points (2.61 %). A total of 322,885,280 shares were traded compared to the trade 412,354,330 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.689 billion as compared to Rs17.057 billion during last trading day. Total 360 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 127 recorded gain and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,785,000 shares and price per share of Rs2705, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,792,000 and price per share of Rs17.25 and K-Electric with a volume of 20,210,500 and price per share of Rs4.77. Unilever Food recorded the maximum increase of Rs3200 per share, closing at Rs7800 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs168.90 per share, closing at Rs7420. Nestle Pakistan decrease of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs8175 whereas Sapphire Tex decreases Rs52 per share closing at Rs993 per share.

SBP injects Rs789b in money market

ISLAMABAD -The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 789.90 billion in Money Market through seven days Open Market Operation (OMO) injection at cut-off rate of 13.30 percent. Twenty one bids of 880.8 billion were offered, of which 19 of Rs 789.9 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.3 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.

Dollar gains 2 paisas

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee increased by Rs0.02 in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs154.89 against Rs154.87 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.6 and Rs155.2 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.04 and traded at Rs172.60 against the last closing of Rs173.64. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen appreciated by Rs0.01 to close at Rs1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs2.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs202.69 as compared to last closing of Rs204.73.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by Rs0.01 each and were traded at Rs42.17 and Rs41.29 respectively.