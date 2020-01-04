Share:

Tensions are running high in the Middle East as Iran promised a decisive retaliation against the United States following the killing of Iranian top military official Qasem Soleimani.

Two Katyusha rockets have hit the country's Balad Air Base north of Baghdad hosting US forces, Reuters reported citing security sources. There are no immediate reports of casualties.

​Reuters previously cited the local police as saying that a rocket of the same type landed inside the Green Zone's Celebrations Square near the US Embassy, causing no casualties. The road leading to the US Embassy was closed in the wake of the attack.

​​Meanwhile, five people were injured in a mortar attack in the Jadiriya district of the capital hosting ministerial buildings, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. President Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.