KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise Department successfully concluded its Road Checking Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles across province except Karachi during which 25278 vehicles were checked, 962 impounded, documents of 1812 vehicles confiscated and 19 million rupees were recovered in taxes. He said that the campaign will continue in Karachi till Jan 12.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that during the Road Checking Campaign as many as 25278 vehicles were checked. In Karachi 6853, in Hyderabad 6636, in Sukkur 3125, in Larkana 3310, in Mirpurkhas 2642 and in Shaheed Benazirabad 1307 vehicles were checked. Due to certain reasons as many as 962 vehicles were impounded while documents of 1812 vehicles were also confiscated. During Road Checking Campaign Rs. 19094318 were recovered in term of taxes and fines. In Karachi Rs. 1692849, in Hyderabad Rs. 3967677, in Sukkur Rs. 2395168, in Larkana Rs. 4635966, in Mirpurkhas Rs. 3160696 and in Shaheed Benazirabad Rs. 3241962 were recovered in term of taxes and fines.

The Provincial Minister thanked the owners of the vehicles for their cooperation during Road Checking Campaign and he also lauded the performance of officers/officials during the campaign. He added, ‘ Karachi is a mega city and it needs more time to nab the tax defaulting vehicles, so Road Checking Campaign will continue in Karachi till 12th January’. He expressed his hope that the owners of the vehicles would cooperate with Sindh Excise Department staff in this regard.