Rawalpindi-Saddar Division police have seized more than 397kg narcotics, liquor, 9 stolen vehicles, 39 pistols and 2 rifles by nabbing scores of drug peddlers and auto-theft gangs during 2019.

Police have also launched special operations against notorious and hardcore criminals and managed to arrest 1,171 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the division, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar while talking to media men here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Rai Mazhar said police, following the instructions of city police officer, have launched crackdown against the drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders, auto-theft gangs, illegal arms and ammunition holders and other criminals during 2019.

During action against drug mafia, he said police recovered more than 368 kg charas, 12.5 kg heroin, 17 kg opium, 8,124 litres alcohol besides filing a total of 942 cases in different police stations.

He added police have also busted a total of 23 notorious gangs by arresting 89 members and seizing stolen cash worth Rs7,269,000 cash, 9 vehicles and 14 motorcycles from their possession.

SP Rai Mazhar was of view that police held some 1,171 POs during raids in the division and shifted them to police stations.

A massive operation against illegal arms and ammunition holders resulted in recovery of 65 Kalashnikovs, 41 guns, 43 rifles, 540 pistols, 11 revolvers, 6 carbines, 3 hand-grenades, 18 daggers and knives and 7,823 rounds, he said.

He said police also started a special campaign against the terror gangs involved in spreading terror among the citizens by posting pictures on social media while holding weapons and rounded up some 17 members besides registering eight cases against them in 2019.

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has ordered a departmental inquiry against Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi for implicating a local landlord in bogus case.

According to sources, Chaudhry Mudassir, a local landlord, appeared before City Police Officer in an open court and submitted a complaint stating he was summoned by Chontra police in police station for inquiry in an application he had filed with CPO Office seeking justice against his opponents involved in violating court’s stay order in a land dispute.

He alleged SHO PS Chontra detained him in police station on charges of possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

The applicant pleaded that he was not involved in both crimes while police implicated him in a bogus case. Taking action, City Police Officer held inquiry into allegations appointing SP Rai Mazhar as investigation officer in the case.

SP summoned Station House Officer and recorded his statement.