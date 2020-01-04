Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal challenging the termination of 4737 personnel of Hyderabad Sindh Police.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, conducted hearing on appeal of sacked police employees.

During course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that all terminated employees had been found as fake. “This is still possible today that maybe one employee is taking salary from six places at a time in Sindh,” he added. He said that SSP Ghulam Nabi Kereu had been restored on his post.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that there was difference in action of NAB and departmental action.

The counsel of petitioners pleaded that lower grade employees had been targeted only to save SSP and DSP. Additional Advocate General Sindh took the stance that action against SSP Ghulam Nabi Kereu was being taken by the anti-graft body. The said officer was in jail for last 20 months and his five-year experience had been cancelled, he added.

The court ordered the Sindh government to address the matter within one month and submit report to the registrar office. The bench, however, dismissed the petition.

MODEL COURTS DISPOSED OF 30,049 CASES IN 2019

The 465 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 30,049 cases, including 10,121 cases of murder and 19,928 of narcotics during the year 2019.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir told APP that in order to decide pending cases on priority death sentence was awarded to 541 while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 1,653 accused in a year.

The fine of Rs 1,25,92,48165 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 183,258 were also recorded in different cases including criminal, civil and family disputes, he added.

The DG said that Model Courts have delivered inexpensive justice to the poor without any unnecessary delay. “People have finally started to trust courts and legal system in the country,” he added.

Sohail said that model courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people, adding due to extraordinary performance of the model courts the Chief Justice of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more Model Courts on June 24, 2019 that were deciding pending cases on daily basis.

The DG also appreciated the role of media for highlighting the performance of Model Courts.