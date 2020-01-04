Share:

SIALKOT - A great hustle and bustle was witnessed at Pasrur Sugar Mills after about two decades long closure.

A large number of growers have lined up outside the sugar mills with their sugarcane produce loaded on tractor-trollys.

The new management of Pasrur Sugar Mills has formally started the crushing season at beginning of New Year 2020.

The Pasrur Sugar Mills remained closed for about two decades due to its multiple issues including its controversial sale, resale, purchase and re-purchase issues by the different parties and even by the provincial government.

Now, its new management got the clear chit from the government and formally started the crushing of sugarcanes with the high claims and promises of protecting the rights of workers and sugarcane growers.

A larger number of tractor trolleys, loaded with sugarcanes, have been queued up outside Pasrur sugar mills to supply sugarcane.

These tractor-trolleys and trucks are bringing sugarcane to Pasrur from Sialkot, Daska, Qila Kalarwala, Zafarwal-Shakargarh, Lahore, Jauhrabad, Sargodha and other parts of the both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Local sugarcane growers including Muhammad Iqbal, Nasir Mehmood, Arif Mehmood, Abid Hussain, Maqsud Ahmed, Allah Rakha, Khushi Muhammad, Ghulam Hussain, Ch Naveed Akhtar and Bashir Ahmed said that after about two decades long wait, the formal start of sugarcane crushing at Pasrur sugar mills has brought smiles on the faces of its employees and growers.

Its new owners including Lahore-based Sheikh Ahmed said that the functioning of Pasrur sugar mills would open a new era of socioeconomic and human development in Sialkot region. A special launching ceremony was also held there. A larger number of the sugarcane growers and farmers from across Punjab attended it.

On the occasion, the jubilant growers announced to have massive cultivation of sugarcane from the next season Sialkot region.