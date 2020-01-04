Share:

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced on Saturday that the tax collection in the first six months of current fiscal year is 16.3 per cent higher than previous year depicting the figure of Rs 2.083 trillion. The Press release stated that FBR had managed to achieve highst growth rate since 2015-16 despite the economic downturn. The major contribution is the weightage of the level of shift in the tax dependence resulting in better standing in terms of domestic performance as well as the expected stabilisation in the import volume and figures leading to strengthening of trade activity and business performance. The FBR said that it will likely collect "an unprecedented amount of taxes this year without disrupting and distorting economic activity".

The statement in the press release mentioned that, "The trend has continued for the second quarter. This compression of over $5 billion has on one hand improved current account situation but on the other hand has adversely affected the usual revenue resources of the government."