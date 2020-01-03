Share:

Prime Minister of Pakistan vowed in his speech to provide one million jobs no doubt that was unrealistic promise by PM apparently, this announcement raised a hope of getting job in youth who are facing a number of socio-economic and psychological pressures in the society because of their joblessness. Instead of providing and creating employment opportunities our new elected government has jammed existing process of getting jobs which is taking years to be completed.

In December 2018, Pakistan Railways announced 1012 various positions from BPS 5 to 12 and tests were taken by Pakistan Testing Service on 11th May 2019 and its result has also been announced on 25th May 2019 since then no any update has been provided to successful candidates from concerned department for further process and this endless wait has posed anxiety among aspirants. I humbly request to PM, Imran Khan and minister Pakistan Railways Shaikh Rasheed to commence its further process to end the long lasting and cumbersome wait of successful candidates because they are already battling in life regarding their livelihood.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.