SHEIKHUPURA - A woman was killed while her husband narrowly escaped the firing of robbers in attempt to flee during picket looting here on Friday.

Police said that motorcyclist Ijaz Masih along with his wife Sonia Ijaz was on the way to Sheikhupura from Shahdara when robbers signalled to stop near Qila Sattar Shah of tehsil Ferozewala.

The motorcyclist, however, did not stop and tried to flee, prompting the robbers to fire indiscriminate gunshots. Resultantly, Sonia Ijaz sustained gunshot wounds and died on the spot while Ijaz Masih narrowly escaped. Robbers escaped the scene after firing.

The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the Factory Area police after registration of a case against unidentified robbers have started investigation.

Nine persons including two women got injured in road accidents here on Friday, police said. According to police, a speeding rickshaw overturned in Ghazi Minara area.

Four including 20-year-old Sarfraz, 40-year-old Umer Daraz, Muhammad Arshad,42, and Abdul Rehman,39, were injured in the accident. Five including Sughran Bibi 42, Sidra 22, Allah Dita 50, Mazhar 26, and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali were critically injured. The injured of both accidents were shifted to DHQ Hospital.