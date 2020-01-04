Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan and Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed on Friday reviewed progress on the low-cost housing project. They also discussed acquisition of land, financial matters, and provision of basic facilities in housing schemes in different cities under the Naya Pakistan Project. The meeting was held at housing department and additional secretaries of housing department, director general of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion. While addressing participants, the provincial minister said the Punjab government is taking measures for construction of houses for low-income people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The construction work would begin soon after fulfilling legal requirements, he claimed. The chief secretary asked the officers to speed up work on the Naya Pakistan Housing Project and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. The provincial minister and chief secretary also decided to encourage private partnership in construction of low-cost houses, directing the departments concerned to provide all possible facilities to investors. Housing Secretary Nadeem Mehboob briefed the meeting that PC-1 for Phase-1 and Phase-2 had been approved while balloting in six districts including Okara, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khushab has been conducted. He said that out of a total 4420 plots, at least 859 in Okara, 893 in Lodhran, 1144 in Bahawalnagar, 189 in Bhakkar, 124 in Layya and 1211 in Khushab have been allocated for construction of low-cost houses. The meeting also reviewed progress on construction of houses, apartments and plots under Phase-2. The housing secretary told the meeting that under the Phase-2, 192 apartments in Faisalabad, 384 in Multan, 89 and 73 in Layyah in two phases, 147 in Jauharabad, and 250 houses in Liaqatabad would be constructed. Similarly, 545 plots in Pattoki and 589 in Huzro would be given to low-income people, he added.