LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Punjab will have a visible improvement in availability of quality medicines, stocks and supplies with the inclusion of 440 new pharmacists in the system.

Chairing the welcome and orientation session for 440 new pharmacists who have joined the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department recently, at the King Edward Medical University on Friday, she said that the government has hired the new pharmacists purely on merit and they will provide major boost to healthcare service delivery. Also present at the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (Retd) Mohammad Usman, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Secretary Drug Regulatory Authority Punjab Dr Sohail, faculty members and students.

Addressing the newly recruited pharmacists, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the PTI government believes in meaningful social development rather than infrastructure projects alone. She said: “We have brought around 26,000 human resource in the Department since we took over. As many 15,000 doctors have been hired and now we have doctors available at 93% BHUs.” The Minister further said: “You have a heavy responsibility on your shoulders. You will be ensuring quality controls of medicines, keeping a close eye on the availability and stocks of essential medicines, ensuring patient facilitation along with stipulated tasks. You will be working with doctors and play your role in dealing cases requiring special attention.”

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that newly recruited pharmacists will play key role in the provision of top-quality treatment services to patients. “Today you are starting your life with merit. It is matter of pride for you and your parents,” he added.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that recruitment of pharmacists is a great step by teachers of the teachers Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Ajmal Bhatti said: “Parents of newly recruited pharmacists must be grateful to Allah on this achievement of their children. Hard work and honesty can lead a person to the heights of success and glory.

A spokesperson for the Health Department has said that there was no hurdle in the provision of free of cost medicines to the registered cancer patients. Health Department is providing free of cost medicines to more than five thousand registered cancer patients. These medicines are being provided in hospitals of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan. The spokesperson strongly contradicted the news items about the non-availability of medicines to cancer patients. There is no interruption of any kind in the provision of medicines to cancer patients, he clarified.

Health card distribution

The minister distributed Insaf cards to the citizens of Gujranwala. Special adviser to CM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and other renowned personalities were present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that improvement in the health sector is among the top priorities of Imran Khan as education and health are the sectors which directly affect the people. She said that Sehat Insaf Card is an important step towards the fulfillment of the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that Sehat Insaf Cards will soon be distributed in other remaining districts. She said that the families will be able to access the medical facilities up to Rs7 lac and 20 thousand against one Sehat Insaf Card.

She said that Sehat Insaf Cards are being given away to approximately three lac families of Gujranwala division. She said that modern healthcare facilities are being provided to the low-income segment of society. She said that 26 thousand jobs will be provided on a hundred per cent merit in health department Punjab. She said that soon an advertisement of more 9000 jobs is being given.

She said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sehat Insaf Cards will be provided to 30 thousand children Thalassemia patients. She said that nine new hospitals are being set up for providing modern healthcare facilities to the patients. Five new hospitals are being set up in backward areas. Transplantation of kidneys has been started in DHQ hospital Gujranwala. Relief is being provided to the common man in the health sector.